Omaha, NE

Car fire spreads to house in north Omaha

By Erin Hartley
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters and police were called to a house fire Tuesday morning. Crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the area...

www.wowt.com

KETV.com

Wildfire breaks out north of the Omaha metro

The Burt County sheriff's office says four firefighters were hurt Saturday fighting the wildfires in Burt county. Two had smoke inhalation and two others were hurt in vehicle accidents. The Burt County sheriff's office says the fire is contained at this time, but crews are still on scene putting out...
BURT COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person killed in Lancaster County head-on crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have released new details after one person was killed in a head-on crash in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln Police were called to the scene of the collision at S. 70th and Revere Lane in Lincoln shortly before 1:30 p.m. Investigators say...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Two women injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say two people are injured following a Sunday morning shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers stopped a car near 24th and Sahler at 3:42 a.m. Sunday. Responders found two injured women with gunshot wounds in the vehicle and say the driver was attempting to take two victims to a hospital.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
KCCI.com

125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
MARION, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
News Channel Nebraska

21-year-old firefighter dies in one-vehicle crash

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident involving a member of the Lyman-Kiowa Volunteer Fire Department early Sunday morning in Scotts Bluff County. State Patrol Spokesperson, Cody Thomas, says Hunter Lemley, 21, of Morrill, was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on Highway 26...
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
KCRG.com

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler Street Southwest. Police have not said whether there are any injuries related to the crash, nor what may have led up to the crash. This is a developing...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Home destroyed after high winds spread nearby burning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds played a major role in fires that took place across Siouxland. A fire near Merrill destroyed a house. Holly Theisen was at home with her daughter when some nearby hay bales on their land caught on fire. She said everything after that happened so quickly. “I went out […]
MERRILL, IA

