Five Potential Landing Spots for Smoke Monday

Smoke Monday will look to hear his name called in the NFL Draft this weekend.
Monday was a two-year starter for the Tigers. He was named to PFF’s All-SEC Second Team in 2021 and AP’s same list in 2020. Monday recorded five interceptions during his time at Auburn, three of which he returned for touchdowns.
Smoke brings an edge to his game that few other safeties have. He’s a hard-hitting guy that likens to some of the old-school safeties back in the day. However, this did cause a few targeting calls to be thrown his way during his days at Auburn. With the NFL honing in on player safety, Monday will need to calm down on the hard hits a bit when he transitions to the pros.
Here are five teams that should be looking closely at Smoke Monday come draft time.
The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
Good Morning Football is losing another key member as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Kay Adams is leaving NFL Network when her contract is up at the end of this month. Per the Post, Adams appears to be a prime candidate to head to Amazon and be one of the faces of their NFL coverage next season:
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of the 22 women who accused quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct and assault wrote an open letter that put in stark terms the pain felt she felt after two grand juries declined to charge Watson and the Cleveland Browns signed him to a record-setting contract.
Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
The potential No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will not be in Las Vegas to greet Roger Goodell when his name is called. Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker has declined his invitation to the NFL Draft. According to Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker will hang out...
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, who will retire following the upcoming season, met with reporters to discuss the 2022 NFL draft on Monday. And during his press conference, Colbert openly talked about the possibility of trading both up and down. Perhaps more specifically, Colbert outlined two very detailed scenarios....
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft sits just under 48 hours away, which means the rumors are at an all-time high. Just two days before the draft kicks off, ESPN insider Matt Miller revealed the latest draft buzz he’s hearing. He went through a series of topics, including who the New York Jets could be selecting.
PITTSBURGH -- As Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert approached the dais at Heinz Field for their final pre-draft news conference, Tomlin grinned and offered his longtime colleague some directions. “Kev, don’t sit on that side,” the coach said with a chuckle. “You always sit on...
During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles used their first-round pick on TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Fast forward just two years later, and it appears the team is willing to move on from Reagor. According to ESPN reporter Tim McManus, the Eagles are “open” to listening to offers...
NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas.
All the optimism has finally arrived.
It doesn't matter if you just won a title, like the Los Angeles Rams, or you're the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are already on the clock. Everyone has a good feeling about their teams future as the NFL draft unfolds. The 2022 edition is slated to begin on Thursday with the first round.
Unfortunately, not everyone is excited just yet. Thanks to previous trades, eight teams do not have a first-round selection...
A highly-coveted edge defender from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when David Ojiegbe announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Connecticut and Duke. Ojiegbe is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked No. 164 overall in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
As the 2022 NFL Draft gets closer and closer, it appears as if the Dallas Cowboys are very interested in improving their position in the first round. With the 2022 NFL Draft almost upon us, it appears as if the Dallas Cowboys are looking into possibly making a splash and moving up a bit in the first round. At the moment, the Cowboys currently hold the 24th overall pick.
The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their offensive line this Tuesday, signing Will Clapp to a contract. Clapp, a former seventh-round pick out of LSU, began his pro career with the New Orleans Saints. He signed his rookie contract with the team and made his NFL debut in December of 2018.
It’s already been a wild offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles might as well stir things up a bit more. According to a report, the Eagles are “open” to listening to trade offers for Jalen Reagor. The organization is clearly willing to move on from Reagor. The Eagles took...
