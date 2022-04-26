ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef Brian Theis dishes a rotisserie chicken jamboree!

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — We've enjoyed Chef Brian Theis in virtual cooking demos for...

wjla.com

Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
Mashed

Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well. Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a...
#Gmw
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He shows us how to make Chicken Teriyaki. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions...
Mashed

Katie Lee Biegel's Sheet Pan Pork Chops Are So Relatable

Sometimes, we crave warm home-cooked meals but dread doing all the prep work and cleaning. In times like these, it's a good idea to have some easy one-pot recipes. Or you could go something like this simple recipe for Greek chicken that you can throw on a sheet pan and pop in the oven — it takes less than an hour from start to finish.
The Guardian

Carla Lalli Music’s recipes for pork chops, and kimchi rice and shrimps

When cooking, I like to use inactive time to my advantage. These two recipes exemplify that approach perfectly: while the pork chops are absorbing their spice rub, you can shift gears and cut up the onion and radicchio that will be served alongside. Later, while the chops rest, you turn to the sauce. With the prawn dish, while the rice is simmering away, the cook has freedom to make the tomato-kimchi mixture. Every minute of the recipe is bringing you one step closer to the finishing line, because, at the end of the day, all we really want to do is to eat.
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
Mashed

Duff Goldman's 'Secret Weapon' In Baking Is So Simple

Whipping up a homemade red velvet cake or a from-scratch apple pie sounds like what Pinterest dreams are made of. But baking can feel like an exact science, and one that requires some knowledge, patience, and a few tricks of the trade. If there's anyone to take baking advice from, it would be Duff Goldman, who believes everyone can always perfect their craft further. "That's the great thing about baking," he told Insider. "I always tell kids that you can be really good at it your very first time and spend the rest of your life getting better at it." The celebrity chef is best known for his Food Network show "Ace of Cakes," and the incredibly successful bakery he runs in Baltimore, Charm City Cakes (via Food Network).
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PASTA

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta is a delicious, comforting meal perfect for any night of the week. This chicken and bacon pasta is packed with crispy bacon, cheese, chicken and a ranch sauce to bind it all together. This chicken bacon ranch penne is such a great meal for the family...
Salon

Topped with buttercream, these sugar cookies are perfect for everything from birthdays to lunchboxes

My roll-out sugar cookies are delightfully soft, but boast a short (more crumbly) texture. This recipe is their chewy drop cookie cousin, packed with vanilla flavor and tons of sprinkles. Topped with a smear of buttercream, they are perfect for everything from birthdays to bake sales to lunchboxes to snacktime. Try piping the buttercream for an even fancier effect.
30Seconds

Chicken Taco Stuffed Avocados Recipe With Refreshing Citrus Chipotle Salsa

"These avocado halves are stuffed with perfectly seasoned ground chicken," says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. "But the real star of the show is the homemade chipotle salsa drizzled on top. Your salsa is smoky, sweet and tangy thanks to a few secret ingredients (chipotle in adobo plus a fresh orange). This salsa is what takes these stuffed avocados to the next level!"
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE GLAZED CARROTS

Orange Glazed Carrots are simple, sweet and make the perfect side dish for any meal. Sweet, tender carrots coated with a delicious orange glaze. I have to admit that carrots are not my favorite vegetable, so this recipe is pretty much the only way I will eat them! The simple orange glaze is so yummy and pairs so well with the carrots.
