Officials Say Dry Weather is Leading to More Boxelder Bugs

By Jake Judd
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – More people report seeing a larger number of boxelder bugs around their homes, but officials say not to worry. The insect is native to the state. Integrated Pest Management Educator at the University of Minnesota Extension Marissa Schuh says they’re not a serious problem. “They...

