ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Vote now: Who is the best girls jumper in Oregon high school track and field?

By JD Humburg
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gy4im_0fKeaBsx00

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top jumpers in Oregon high school girls track and field .

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know which athlete you think is best — or the one who will hold the top mark come season’s end.

Voting will conclude May 10 at 11:59 p.m. We’ll send a free SBLive T-shirt to the winner of the poll!

Photo by Diana Dettwyler

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
East Oregonian

Heppner's Doherty earns state coaching award

HEPPNER — There’s a lot to be said for sports programs whose athletes come into high school with the necessary skills to contribute from the start. The Heppner football program has benefited greatly over the years from the work Chad Doherty has put in at the lower level, and his work and dedication have not gone unnoticed.
HEPPNER, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Girls#Jumpers#Best Of The Best#Highschoolsports#Sblive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

2022 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regional fields selected

Stanford, Oregon, South Carolina, Wake Forest, San Jose State and Oklahoma State each earned No. 1 seeds as the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced its selection of 72 teams and 36 individuals to participate in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Regionals, May 9-11. Twelve SEC schools earned...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
230
Followers
345
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy