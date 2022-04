A California lawmaker says police in Santa Ana have been playing loud, copyrighted music so that video of them on patrol would likely be taken down if it was posted online. Councilmember Johnathan Ryan Hernandez said at a City Council meeting Tuesday he wants lawmakers to ban the alleged practice after a viral video from early April showed officers apparently blasting loud music on a residential street in Santa Ana while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle late at night. Hernandez is seen in the video interacting with an officer from the Santa Ana Police Department, after a different person asks police to stop playing the music.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO