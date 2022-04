Ever since I had my first dermatologic surgery back in junior high, I've had (and been self-conscious about) my scars. I have one prominent scar on my collarbone that spans several inches from 6 or 7 stitches, and several others. It's one of those things that has bothered me less over time since, thankfully, scars do fade, but they will always be there in some way. Fast-forward 10 plus years or so, and after more preventative skin cancer procedures I'm left with fresh new scars. And these ones tend to bother me more than the others. Thanks to them being new, they're dark and raised and I just wanted them to go away.

