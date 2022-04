WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several non-profits in the Cape Fear Area are teaming up to teach kids about social-emotional skills through art. The JUST US Program created by UNCW’s Department of Diversity and Inclusion along with the Harrelson Center has partnered with schools, after-school programs, and other non-profits to get middle schoolers supplies to create “tissue quilts” to help them understand empathy.

