Chill with penguins at SeaWorld San Antonio in honor of World Penguin Day

SAN ANTONIO – Do good things and good things will come back to you. At least that’s what I’ve always heard and today is a great day to practice giving back since it’s Global Pay It Forward Day. I have had the person in the car in front of me pay for my coffee at a certain retail coffee chain at least five times. I’m not kidding. (Hey, 🧜‍♀️ ☕ feel free to sponsor this newsletter). That’s either a sign I need to lay off the coffee or that people are awesome. I paid for the people behind me too by the way.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO