San Antonio, TX

Chill with penguins at SeaWorld San Antonio in honor of World Penguin Day

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – You can chill with the penguins at SeaWorld San Antonio any time of day or night. KSAT’s livestream video of SeaWorld San Antonio’s penguin exhibit is up 24/7 so you can hang out with the roughly 250 birds who live there. Check out...

www.ksat.com

MySanAntonio

San Antonio favorite Eddie's Taco House is no longer cash-only

Eddie's Taco House, a San Antonio favorite for breakfast, is making a big change after almost 50 years in business. The restaurant is no longer cash-only. The original restaurant opened at 1615 North Laredo Street in 1976. The restaurant relocated to its current location at 402 West Cevallos and has been known for being an essential for San Antonio tacos. But customers always needed to have cash ready or pull funds from an ATM. According to a Sunday, April 24 photo shared by customer Stephanie Guerra, the restaurant is now accepting credit and debit payments.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TravelNoire

Take Your Mexico Trip Up A Notch By Sleeping In A Tequila Barrel

Mexico is a favorite destination for the Travel Noire family. Many head to Cancun, Tulum, and even Cabo for their adventures. But, how about stepping outside your comfort zone by visiting a city outside the traditional Mexican tourist itinerary? Our suggestion? Matices Hotel de Barricas. The hotel is located in a brewery in the city of Tequila, in the state of Jalisco. And just like the spirit, it has barrel-shaped rooms.
KSAT 12

Things to do around San Antonio in May

SAN ANTONIO – Do good things and good things will come back to you. At least that’s what I’ve always heard and today is a great day to practice giving back since it’s Global Pay It Forward Day. I have had the person in the car in front of me pay for my coffee at a certain retail coffee chain at least five times. I’m not kidding. (Hey, 🧜‍♀️ ☕ feel free to sponsor this newsletter). That’s either a sign I need to lay off the coffee or that people are awesome. I paid for the people behind me too by the way.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

The San Antonio billionaire pledging away his fortune

According to Forbes's latest list of billionaires, San Antonio is home to three billionaires. There is, however, another billionaire living in San Antonio that Forbes excludes from its list- Charles Butt. The CEO and chairman of beloved supermarket chain H-E-B was excluded from the individual billionaire's list as his fortune is shared with his family. The Butt family is worth over $17 billion, but none are recognized individually.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

New San Antonio Japanese eatery Hanamaru Cafe now serving popular street snack taiyaki

Another player in the Asian street food arena has opened in San Antonio, this one serving freshly-made taiyaki in the Balcones Heights area. Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening Sunday, offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

New mezcal and tequila bar Mas Chingon has opened on San Antonio's South Side

Swanky new nightspot Mas Chingon will hold its grand opening Thursday, May 5, slinging a massive selection of mezcal and tequila as well as margaritas of many persuasions. Located at 4904 S. Presa St., Mas Chingon occupies the space that previously hosted low-key dive Neal’s Ice Station. The building has received a moody makeover, and now sports bold colors, local art and neon lighting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TexasHighways

Boerne’s Hill Country Charm and Texas-German Heritage Fuel a Weekend of Fun

The German immigrants who settled in the Boerne area in 1850 knew a pristine townsite when they saw one. The colonists built farms near the bank of Cibolo Creek, the spring-fed stream that anchors the town of Boerne to this day. Named for German political writer Karl Ludwig Börne, the town evolved into a health resort in the late 19th century after multiple sanitariums opened. The town’s relatively high and dry Hill Country environs were thought to be beneficial to people with chronic illnesses. The railroad and agriculture also bolstered Boerne’s economy, and the town’s proximity to San Antonio has contributed to both a growing population and a steady stream of tourists. Boerne’s German heritage is alive and well in the town’s annual festivals, restaurants, and restored historic buildings lining Main Street.
BOERNE, TX

