Chill with penguins at SeaWorld San Antonio in honor of World Penguin Day

The German immigrants who settled in the Boerne area in 1850 knew a pristine townsite when they saw one. The colonists built farms near the bank of Cibolo Creek, the spring-fed stream that anchors the town of Boerne to this day. Named for German political writer Karl Ludwig Börne, the town evolved into a health resort in the late 19th century after multiple sanitariums opened. The town’s relatively high and dry Hill Country environs were thought to be beneficial to people with chronic illnesses. The railroad and agriculture also bolstered Boerne’s economy, and the town’s proximity to San Antonio has contributed to both a growing population and a steady stream of tourists. Boerne’s German heritage is alive and well in the town’s annual festivals, restaurants, and restored historic buildings lining Main Street.
