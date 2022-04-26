ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Osbourne's property portfolio has some major celebrity connections

By Chloe Best
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Osbourne grew up in one of the most famous houses on television thanks to her starring role on The Osbournes with her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and younger brother Jack, and her own property portfolio has some major celebrity connections too. The 37-year-old reportedly lives in a...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 7

Related
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's 'gorgeous' bedtime selfie sparks major reaction from fans

Sharon Osbourne sparked a major reaction on Saturday when she shared a bedroom selfie from her hotel room. The mom-of-three shared the snap which saw her in black lingerie and loose white cover up as she lay in bed next to her pet dog Wesley. She captioned the snap: "About last night... Wesley hogged the entire bed."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne amuses fans with latest post - and we can relate!

Sharon Osbourne has shared the most adorable video - and we can definitely relate to it! The clip, from The Secret Life of Kids, shows a toddler seeing that there are several puppies to play with. The supporting caption reads: "Actual footage of me every time I see a dog."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Sharon Osbourne Reflects On 'Horrendous' Plastic Surgery Experience — See What She Said!

Plastic surgery gone wrong!Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the facelift she received last Fall that apparently didn't go exactly as she hoped it would. In an interview with The Sunday Times, which was published Saturday, April 23, the TV personality, 69, revealed she had a "full facelift" done in October 2021. "I looked like one of those f**king mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," she remembered.BOTCHED BOTOX! ALL THE CELEBS WHO TOOK FACE FILLERS TOO FAR: PHOTOS"It hurt like hell," Osbourne told the publication, insisting: "You have no idea." Osbourne said the procedure took over five hours, and the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Joan Collins
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Rooney Mara
Person
Elton John
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

What happened to Simon Cowell's teeth? Before and after explained

He's back on our screens as part of the Britain's Got Talent judging panel, and the first episode had us wondering what Simon Cowell has had done to his teeth to get his Hollywood smile. Considering the music mogul lost a tooth eating peanut brittle earlier this year, it's amazing...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osbournes#Big Little Lies#Sierra Towers
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mansionglobal.com

Mark Wahlberg Lists Longtime Beverly Hills Home for $87.5 Million

Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. With 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, the home has more than enough room for the 50-year-old actor and...
REAL ESTATE
Hello Magazine

Kathie Lee Gifford shares sweet tribute to former Today co-star

Kathie Lee Gifford may have left Today, but the NBC daytime show is still close to her heart. The TV star has remained great friends with many of the stars on the show, and paid a heartfelt tribute to shopping expert Jill Martin on her birthday over the weekend. Taking...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it. The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford: Getting People To Share The Jesus They Know In The Latest Fox Nation Special

Legendary television personality Kathie Lee Gifford joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to talk about the origins of her new Fox Nation special, “The Jesus I know”. “In this book that I wrote called “The Jesus I know” it came out last December, and this series is a result of the success of that book, that’s 25 interviews with people. And it’s not the Jesus I know that I talk about in this. No, it’s the Jesus they know. And that’s what makes it interesting. You know, my Jesus I know, I’ve already done probably three books on that. This came from, my literary agent is very different. We’re trying to cookie-cutter everybody these days make exactly the same or get off my planet. He is as different as a person can be from me. First off, he’s a man, he’s Asian, he’s gay and he grew up Buddhist. I am none of those things. I love this man. I appreciate him and I respect him. And he said, Kathie you know, in the last few books that we’ve done together, my favorite parts of the conversations you’ve had with people about your faith and their faith, whether it’s Craig Ferguson, when you’re on a movie set in the Highlands in Scotland, my movie, “Then Came You”. Or it’s Al Pacino sitting in my garden and we’re playing a game. Or it’s Kevin Costner who calls me one day to help me out with a project. That’s been my world. That’s not to namedrop. That’s just where my stories come from.”
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy