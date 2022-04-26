ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bourne End: Police name couple found dead in flat

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA husband and wife found dead at a sheltered accommodation flat have been named by police. The bodies of married couple Susan and Jeffrey Farrance, aged 65 and 67, were discovered in Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, on 19 April. The identity of a man in his...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Man missing in County Durham found burnt to death in cemetery

A man who had been reported missing from home has died in a fire at a cemetery in Co Durham.Police believe they know who he was, and said they were notifying his family.Two fire crews rushed to the graveyard in Ushaw Moor shortly after 6am today, but were unable to save him.Officers from Durham Constabulary were also called to reports of the fire, at around 6.20am, and sent forensics officers to examine the scene.County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) said: “We were alerted at 6.08am this morning to reports of a fire in a cemetery on Broom...
BBC

Police dig up Northampton bungalow garden after bones found

Police and archaeologists have dug up the garden of a bungalow after bones were discovered by a builder. Northamptonshire Police said the remains were found at an address in Beechwood Drive, Northampton, on 20 April. It described the items as being of "archaeological significance", and said forensic officers and archaeologists...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
Daily Mail

Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
