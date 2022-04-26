ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Dickens man's federal prison sentence commuted

By Nick Hytrek
Sioux City Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY -- A Dickens, Iowa, man is among the dozens of federal prison inmates whose sentences have been commuted by President Joe Biden. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Douglas...

siouxcityjournal.com

