Football: Arvin All Star Classic returning in June

Coming off a junior season in 2016 in which he threw for more than 2,800 yards as the Pickerington North football team made the second round of the Division I playoffs, quarterback Jimmy Weirick became an athlete of interest to numerous college recruiters. Nate Hillerich, who had left Hamilton Township...
T.C. Caffey - Hubbard. Fitch head coach T.J. Parker is an assistant for the North team. Area players and coaches in the Division IV-VII game are:. Urusline Coach Dan Reardon is the head coach for the North team.
ZANESVILLE, OH- the sun was out today and we had some good baseball going on. Start in the first inning both defenses were on top of their game and were making plays everywhere. Meadowbrook was the first team to get their offense going as they got a couple hits to...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is just over a month until the OHSAA track postseason kicks off with district tournaments statewide. Here are this weekend’s top boys track performances. Xavier Preston, Stow, Senior. Preston ran a 21.06 to set the state’s new fastest 200 time this season at Chardon’s...
The Ohio State basketball team lost Malaki Branham to the NBA Draft as he entered his name into the process on April 1st. There is now a press conference at 1:00 PM today set for an announcement with skepticism that Branham could return to the Buckeyes for his sophomore season.
COLUMBIANA –With the tournament draw coming up on Sunday, Crestview’s softball team is playing well at the right time as it dominated Beaver Local for an 11-1 win on Wednesday. Shortstop McKenna Schultz had a double during her three-hit day and a pair of RBIs. Leadoff hitter Brenna...
East Liverpool is making upgrades to historic Patterson Field, including turf, wheelchair accessibility, fencing and upgraded walkways. The facility, built in 1928 has been the home to East Liverpool football for 94 years,. 'Not only will student athletes benefit from this improvement but many student and community groups will also...
Oberlin boys basketball coach Kurt Russell is headed to the corner of Carnegie and Ontario. On May 3, Russell will throw the first pitch of the Guardians game against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field at 6:10 p.m. Russell, a history teacher at Oberlin High, was named the 2022...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Field conditions kept Walsh Jesuit off the grass at its home park for a month. Chris Kaczmar’s squad could not even practice there, let alone play a game. Instead, Walsh bounced around Akron, Kent State and other fields until finally playing its home opener Tuesday in an 11-1 vs. Archbishop Hoban.
Comments / 0