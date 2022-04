It has just been announced that Decision to Leave, the new film from acclaimed South Korean Filmmaker Park Chan-wook, has been picked up for theatrical release in the U.S. and U.K. by indie film streaming service Mubi. The plan is to release the film theatrically before a streaming release exclusively on Mubi. Decision to Leave will have its world premiere this May in competition at Cannes Film Festival and will be released in South Korean theaters in June. Park's new mystery film follows a detective who starts to delve into a supernatural world when he falls for the prime suspect in his latest murder investigation. The film stars Tang Wei, Park Hae-il, Lee Jung-hyun, Go Kyung-pyo, and Park Yong-woo.

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO