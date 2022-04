A renewed ad campaign effort from the Lincoln Group has targeted Toyota for restarting their controversial donation campaign to Republicans who challenged the certification of the results from the 2020 US election.The new ad, released on Monday, shows scenes of cars rolling off conveyor belts from a factory and, had it not been for the scathing narration overlaying the video, could easily have been mistaken for an ad for the Japanese automaker.“America’s free market democratic system has been good for companies like Toyota for a long time,” the narrator in the ad begins. “So why would Toyota support...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO