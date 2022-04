The Senate Finance Committee will now spend the next few weeks going over the budget. This fiscal plan calls for and contains $1,500 pay raises for teachers and $750 for support staff. This raise - if it passes the full Senate and is expectedly signed by Governor John Bel Edwards - would push teacher salaries up $3,300 over the last four years, as noted by Louisiana Radio Network.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO