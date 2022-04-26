ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fairbanks man arrested on charges of harming a police dog

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man attempted to elude authorities Monday evening after receiving a report alleging he was driving under the influence, but a police dog had apprehended the 54-year-old. At about 11:27...

