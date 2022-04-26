ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, IL

Pittsfield Police Arrest Two on Theft, Meth Charges

wlds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsfield Police Department arrested two individuals last Thursday after a drug and theft investigation. Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman says that officers executed the court-authorized warrant in...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Meth-related charges filed Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - A number of methamphetamine- and drug-related charges were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Charles D. Spenner, 47, of the 800 block of Summerfield Road, St. Jacob, was charged April 21 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Pittsfield, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested in knife attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand. Police say Chandler was involved in a fight […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft#Methamphetamine
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
KMBC.com

Police locate suspect after Independence woman stabbed in face

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in a disturbing stabbing case. Police first notified the public they were searching for a person of interest considered armed and dangerous Monday afternoon. Police said in a press release that authorities were called to...
BELTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on Drug Possession Warrant

(Creston) The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Creston man on a Union County warrant on multiple drug possession charges. Ringgold County Authorities arrested 34-year-old Corry Donald Johnston of Creston at the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office. Johnston faces charges on a Union County Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense Methamphetamine, driving while Barred, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Eluding-Speed 25-miles-per-our over the limit, participating in a felony resulting in serious injury 2nd offense.
UNION COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4 Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Felony charges were filed Tuesday in several drug-related cases by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Ernest Stevenson Jr., 56, of the 600 block of State Street, Madison, was charged April 26 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON, IL
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Thursday, April 28

• William E. Kroush, 34, of 1602 Lakeview Terrace was arrested a 12:38 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving while license is revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia and cited on charges of having a defective exhaust and not using headlights when required after being stopped in the 300 block of West Morton Avenue.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Telegraph

Three charged in air conditioner thefts

EDWARDSVILLE - Three people were charged Monday with the theft of two commercial grade air conditioners in East Alton. Ryan J. Holt, 31, of Wood River; Melissa J. Phillips, 51, of East Alton; and Robert C. Kenshalo, 46, of East Alton, were each charged April 25 with theft over $500, a Class 3 felony.
GRANITE CITY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy