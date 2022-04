This isn't the first time one of our great local chefs has popped up on your television. If you are well-versed in the restaurant scene in Saratoga Springs, then chances are you are well aware of Sweet Mimi's Cafe and Bakery located at 47 Phila Street. The restaurant is known as an amazing destination for breakfast or brunch and was recently ranked as a top 10 breakfast destination in Saratoga County by our listeners. Sweet Mimi's is also known for its scrumptious bakery items like muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls, and so much more. Regardless of TV accolades, this is simply a delicious local eatery and quaint spot to check out.

