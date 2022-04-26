ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Touchstone block party April 30

Times News
 2 days ago

Touchstone Theatre presents the return of the Latinx Block Party/¡Fiesta Latina! on Saturday, April 30, 6-9 p.m. with doors open at 5:30 p.m. This open-air celebration of local Latinx community and culture will take place on Touchstone's outdoor Barrio Stage and is free to attenda! is part of an ongoing initiative,...

www.tnonline.com

hypebeast.com

JAY-Z's Made In America Festival Announces 2022 Dates

The JAY-Z-curated Made In America music festival is set to return to Philadelphia this September for its 2022 edition. Although the official lineup is yet to be announced, fans can now purchase their early bird tickets for the Labor Day Weekend staple festival that is set to take place on September 3 and September 4 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. "From the inaugural festival in 2012 to now, Made In America has had a home on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. We have seen some of music's most iconic moments and built a community rooted in the Philadelphia community," said Desiree Perez, CEO Roc Nation. "We're thrilled to return for another year of music and culture, bringing the brightest and most powerful voices in music and advocacy to one stage."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

May 7: A full day of food, fun in store in Easton

Make May 7 the day you visit Easton. From a festival devoted to tacos to the opening of the 270th season of the nation's oldest continuously running open-air farmers market, Easton has a full day of events planned. Here's the lineup: Easton Farmers Market opens Details: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scott Park (along Larry Holmes Drive) through December. This season features 45 vendors offering ...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem announces new weekly concert series in Bethlehem Rose Garden

If Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds wasn't holding public office, he'd have a decent backup career as a YouTube sensation. After a video two weeks ago announcing Musikfest's return to Payrow Plaza, the mayor is back in front of the camera with another musical announcement. In the video, Reynolds, strumming away on his guitar, is joined by a handful of local musicians in the Bethlehem Rose Garden to announce a new outdoor concert series called Live in the Garden.
BETHLEHEM, PA
SoJO 104.9

Shyamalan Movie Filming in Philly, South Jersey; Extras Needed

Director M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie has begun filming in Philadelphia and South Jersey and the casting company is looking for local extras to be in the movie. Shyamalan's 15th feature, "Knock at the Cabin", described as an apocalyptic horror film, is starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Aldridge, and Jonathan Groff and is set for release in February 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley's newest Starbucks cafe opening Friday

A one-time destination for loans and cash withdrawals will soon be a hotspot for lattes and cappuccinos in Northampton County. Starbucks, the popular coffee shop chain with more than 33,000 stores worldwide, is set to open its newest Lehigh Valley cafe on Friday at the former Bank of America building at 25 Main St. in Hellertown, according to a Starbucks spokesperson. The cafe, in the Shoppes ...
HELLERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive Photos: Saint John Neumann Statue At Cathedral Basilica Of Saints Peter And Paul Desecrated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A revered statue at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul was desecrated by vandals. The outline of one of Philadelphia's most historic figures is all that remains. The statue of Saint John Neumann, the fourth bishop of Philadelphia and the architect of the Catholic school system across the country, was desecrated last month. Parts of the shrine were vandalized. It's believed rocks or bottles were used. The crime at the shrine that sits outside the front steps of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul went unnoticed until the following morning. "It was seriously vandalized and by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
