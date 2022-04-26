BETHLEHEM LHS 1972 Class reunion June 24

The East Stroudsburg Area School Board voted unanimously last night to end a program where East Stroudsburg South's rifle team shares their range with Stroudsburg's rifle team after members of the South rifle team and their supporters made the request.
This Thursday, Stroudsburg High School will hold its annual prom at Penn's Peak. While anticipation is high for the annual dance, some parents have raised concerns over this year's prom theme. Students chose "Casino Night." Students will be given fake play money during the night and can play several casino games to win fake gaming chips. Having been approved by the administration, some parents are worried that this could potentially lead to destructive behavior for these children later in life. Gambling is prohibited in the Commonwealth by any person under the age of 21.
A buyer has stepped forward to purchase a former landmark restaurant along Route 15 in Union County near Lewisburg. Evangelical Community Hospital said it has finalized negotiations to purchase the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops from Baylor-Hamm Companies. Country Cupboard’s owners announced in January they were closing after 50 years in business.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. American dishes stand out for their deliciousness. The cuisine is popular in every city, and if you are in Allentown, you will enjoy delicacies from its many restaurants. Below are 5 of the most popular American restaurants in the city.
TAMAQUA, Pa. — One part of Schuylkill County had a fuzzy visitor come to town this week. Mark McCarrol sent us a video from Tamaqua; you can see the bear strolling down the sidewalk of Market Street. We're not sure where the bear came from or where it was...
If Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds wasn’t holding public office, he’d have a decent backup career as a YouTube sensation. After a video two weeks ago announcing Musikfest’s return to Payrow Plaza, the mayor is back in front of the camera with another musical announcement. In the video, Reynolds, strumming away on his guitar, is joined by a handful of local musicians in the Bethlehem Rose Garden to announce a new outdoor concert series called Live in the Garden.
