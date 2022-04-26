ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

BETHLEHEM LHS 1972 Class reunion June 24

Times News
 2 days ago

The Liberty HS Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m....

www.tnonline.com

Pocono Update

Casino Themed Prom At Area High School Worries Parents

This Thursday, Stroudsburg High School will hold its annual prom at Penn's Peak. While anticipation is high for the annual dance, some parents have raised concerns over this year's prom theme. Students chose "Casino Night." Students will be given fake play money during the night and can play several casino games to win fake gaming chips. Having been approved by the administration, some parents are worried that this could potentially lead to destructive behavior for these children later in life. Gambling is prohibited in the Commonwealth by any person under the age of 21.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

WATCH: Bear strolls through Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — One part of Schuylkill County had a fuzzy visitor come to town this week. Mark McCarrol sent us a video from Tamaqua; you can see the bear strolling down the sidewalk of Market Street. We're not sure where the bear came from or where it was...
TAMAQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem announces new weekly concert series in Bethlehem Rose Garden

If Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds wasn’t holding public office, he’d have a decent backup career as a YouTube sensation. After a video two weeks ago announcing Musikfest’s return to Payrow Plaza, the mayor is back in front of the camera with another musical announcement. In the video, Reynolds, strumming away on his guitar, is joined by a handful of local musicians in the Bethlehem Rose Garden to announce a new outdoor concert series called Live in the Garden.
BETHLEHEM, PA

