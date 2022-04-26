BETHLEHEM LHS 1972 Class reunion June 24

This Thursday, Stroudsburg High School will hold its annual prom at Penn's Peak. While anticipation is high for the annual dance, some parents have raised concerns over this year's prom theme. Students chose "Casino Night." Students will be given fake play money during the night and can play several casino games to win fake gaming chips. Having been approved by the administration, some parents are worried that this could potentially lead to destructive behavior for these children later in life. Gambling is prohibited in the Commonwealth by any person under the age of 21.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO