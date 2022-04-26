ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

EATS Program Manager Natalie Kane and Gardens and Sustainability Manager Kellie Hill - April 26, 2022

kpcw.org
 2 days ago

Eat Awesome Things (EATS) Program Manager Natalie...

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainability#Program Manager#Fork In The Road
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

Restaurant manager, 35, who turned his 18th floor flat balcony into a lush oasis during lockdown is selected to showcase 'small scale gardening' at the Chelsea Flower Show

A man who transformed the balcony of his 18th floor flat into a luscious garden during the pandemic will exhibit his work at Chelsea Flower Show. Jason Williams, 35, was working as a restaurant manager before the first lockdown in March 2020 and started gardening on his Manchester city centre balcony as a hobby to aid his mental health.
HOME & GARDEN
Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
Henrico Citizen

In the Garden: Growing tomatoes in pots

Keep garden-fresh tomatoes close at hand this season. Grow one or more in containers on your patio, balcony, or front steps. Any tomato can be grown in a pot, but determinate varieties are smaller and more compact, so they are a bit easier to manage in a container. They produce fruit in a relatively short period of time, making them great choices for preserving as well as using fresh. Look for a D or determinate on the plant tag, seed packet or in the catalog description.
GARDENING
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

VIDEO: Sandy Point Opens New Nature Center

Sandy Point State Park has been a favorite Bay beach for decades, reaching maximum capacity on many summer weekends. Its distinctive sand and fantastic view of the Bay Bridge keep people coming to swim, picnic, and sunbathe. Now, there’s a new addition to keep people coming to the popular park.
TRAVEL
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy