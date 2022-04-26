ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian bombardment of Kharkiv continues

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvacuations from a frontline neighborhood in Kharkiv continued as nine people were injured and five were killed by Russian shelling in the region, according to Ukraine's government. Speaking next to...

herald-review.com

The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
KRON4 News

Report: Ukraine conducts air raid in Russian territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a […]
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
