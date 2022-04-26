James Madison University softball player Lauren Bernett dies
HARRISONBURG, Virginia (WJW) – James Madison University softball player Lauren Bernett has died, the school announced Tuesday .
She was 20 years old.
"Our hearts are aching," James Madison University wrote in a message announcing the sophomore's death to students.
Her cause of death has not been announced.
“Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community,” they continued.
Bernett was from McDonald, Pennsylvania .
On Monday, the catcher was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week in a series against Drexel University .
Bernett was a key member of JMU’s 2021 Women’s College World Series .
“We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly,” the University wrote in a statement .
Several players took to Twitter with messages about the loss.
“Love you LB,” one player wrote .
The school released information on counseling for students .
"We grieve together," the school said.
