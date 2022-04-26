ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

James Madison University softball player Lauren Bernett dies

By Talia Naquin
 2 days ago

James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, Virginia (WJW) – James Madison University softball player Lauren Bernett has died, the school announced Tuesday .

She was 20 years old.

“Our hearts are aching,” James Madison University wrote in a message announcing the sophomore’s death to students.

Her cause of death has not been announced.

“Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community,” they continued.

Bernett was from McDonald, Pennsylvania .

On Monday, the catcher was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week in a series against Drexel University .

Bernett was a key member of JMU’s 2021 Women’s College World Series .

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 07: shortstop Grace Lyons #3 of the Oklahoma connects during the fourth inning of Game 13 of the Women’s College World Series against James Madison on June 07, 2021 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 7-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly,” the University wrote in a statement .

Several players took to Twitter with messages about the loss.

“Love you LB,” one player wrote .

The school released information on counseling for students .

“We grieve together,” the school said.

