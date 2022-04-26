The Addams Family at Alton High

JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville favorite is going back to its roots. Pig on a Wing, which was located in Metford's Food Mart at 216 N. State St., will be moving back to its original location at 807 Illinois 16 attached to Hansen's Meat Packing after five years in Metford's. Owner Ryan Hansen and his business partner Steve Walker were on the hunt for the lease with Metford's Food Mart ran out this year. "We were searching for properties in the local area and really didn't find a good fit," Hansen said.

JERSEYVILLE, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO