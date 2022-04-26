ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Man killed in solo vehicle crash at highways 99 & 152 in Madera County

By Stephen Hawkins
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old man from Mountain View died when he lost control of his car and crashed at highways...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim was named as 66-year-old Aloma Waith of Stockton. California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
SFGate

3 California Highway Patrol officers hurt in fiery wreck

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — Three California Highway Patrol officers investigating a Los Angeles-area freeway crash were injured early Thursday when a motorist smashed into a CHP patrol car and it burst into flames, authorities said. The fiery wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 105...
DOWNEY, CA
KGET

Man killed in head-on crash in Buttonwillow identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in an accident in Buttonwillow on April 21. Albert Lee Lepper, 64, of Benicia, was driving when he collided with a crane vehicle on State Route 46, west of Corcoran Road, in Buttonwillow. California Highway Patrol pronounced him […]
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Madera County, CA
Accidents
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Crime & Safety
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
Mountain View, CA
Accidents
City
Chowchilla, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Teen Girl Severely Hurt in 2011 San Jose Hit-and-Run Crash Dies Of Her Injuries

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A teenage girl who was hit by a car in San Jose in 2011 and severely injured died this week from complications of the injury, her family said Friday. The collision happened on January 8th, 2011, at about 1:10 a.m. in the intersection of Camden and Bascom Avenues. San Jose police said a grey or silver early 2000s Japanese-make sedan was heading east on Camden when it hit the Campbell teen, who was walking with her boyfriend in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. The vehicle fled after the collision and the girl was taken to...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Hwy
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTVU FOX 2

17-year-old pregnant girl shot in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 17-year-old pregnant girl was shot in her San Jose home on Monday, police said. The girl's injuries were not life-threatening, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. One neighbor told KTVU she was shot in the leg. Another resident, Tim Johnson, said the neighborhood "is...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy