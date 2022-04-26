ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Give Feedback At MNDOT’s Highway 10 Pop-Up Event This Thursday

By Underwriters
kvsc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Transportation invites you to give feedback for the Highway 10 corridor study and attend a pop-up event on Thursday, April 28th. The...

www.kvsc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Clear Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Saint Cloud, MN
Traffic
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man, 24, Killed In Rollover Crash In Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A 24-year-old Inver Grove Heights man died in a crash in Eagan Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver was heading south on Highway 77 near Cliff Road when he left the roadway around 2:45 a.m. (credit: MnDOT) The car went into the ditch, hit a sign post and rolled, the patrol said. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the vehicle caught fire after crashing. The man has not been publicly identified. The state patrol was expected to release more information on Wednesday.
EAGAN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mndot
KARE 11

Veterans expect action at Minnesota State Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans groups say they've been patient for years, but now is the time to make themselves heard at the state capitol. The projected $9 billion surplus for the current two-year budget cycle is giving them reason to hope their lobbying efforts will yield real results this time around.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bridge closed as Sturgeon River rises in St. Louis County

A rural bridge in northeastern Minnesota has been closed due to the Sturgeon River rising to the bottom of the bridge deck. The impacted bridge is known as "Bridge 640," which crosses the Sturgeon River in northern St. Louis County on Murray Road, just over five miles southwest of Linden Grove. Saint Louis County Public Works expects the bridge will remain closed through the rest of the week.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

MN House Passes Bill for Light Rail, Train to Duluth

ST. PAUL -- Republicans tried to stop the Blue Line light rail extension into Minneapolis's northwest suburbs, and cancel the planned Northern Lights Express passenger train between Duluth and Saint Paul -- but Democrats said "no" as the Minnesota House passed a bill to use part of the state's budget surplus for transportation projects.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJON

Love’s Travel Stop in Rockville Sets Opening Date

ROCKVILLE -- A new fueling station will soon be open along Interstate 94 and Highway 23. The Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores location in Rockville will open for business Thursday. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on May 13th at 11:30 a.m. The project took about a...
ROCKVILLE, MN
WJON

DNR Looking to Build More Shooting Ranges

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to help build new shooting ranges statewide. Due to shooting sports becoming more popular, the DNR admits it’s becoming more difficult to find time on shooting ranges. As a result, the Minnesota Legislature has allocated $125,000 for a grant program to help fund shooting ranges statewide.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

What's the buzz about No Mow May?

A growing number of Minnesota cities are declaring "No Mow May" and encouraging residents to opt for untidy lawns in efforts to save pollinators. West St. Paul joined the effort last year, and "No Mow May" will be formally observed for the first time this year in Edina, Mendota Heights, Vadnais Heights and New Brighton.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota roads get D+ on infrastructure report card

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Minnesota's roads a D+. Overall, including everything from parks to airports, the state's infrastructure got a C. But out of 10 categories, roads were its lowest score. "We had eight different criteria that we used: capacity, condition, funding, future need, operation and maintenance,...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy