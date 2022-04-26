ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant Deserves the Same Blame as LeBron James

By Michael Lingard
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31d3nu_0fKeSO0200
Photo: Yong Teck Lim

The Brooklyn Nets got swept out of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics last night and the inevitable questions over whom to blame have begun. While it’s clear there is plenty of blame to go around, Dan reminds us that Kevin Durant was as involved in putting this team together as LeBron James was in assembling the Lakers squad. While it’s certainly debatable whether it’s better to get swept in the first round than to miss the playoffs entirely, there is no question that both teams had a terribly disappointing run this season and their superstars should shoulder much of the responsibility.

Dan Patrick: “If we’re going to hammer LeBron about, ‘Oh, you built this team, now you gotta take the blame,’ I gotta do that to Kevin Durant as well. He wanted Steve Nash, he wanted to partner with Kyrie, didn’t want to go to the Knicks; he was involved in this. And then, ‘James Harden, my buddy, come on over! Oh, you’re out of shape and you don’t want to play here? OK, we’ll take Ben Simmons.’ And he doesn’t even play at all.”

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Denies The Rumors That LeBron James Is The GM Of The Lakers: "I Don’t Even Think LeBron Does That. He Might Have Input Or Know Some Information. But Him Saying 'This Is Who You Should Get', I Don't Think It Works Like That."

Kevin Durant has an entire season's worth of introspection to do until October this season after his Brooklyn Nets' campaign ended with a whimper in a first-round sweep loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets faced heaps of drama all season long, be it from the vaccination status of Kyrie Irving or the trade for Ben Simmons that saw James Harden head to Philadelphia.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Boston Celtics#Lakers
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley's Savage Comeback At Kevin Durant After He Called Himself A God: "God Sitting At Home With A Play-In Banner."

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant are well and truly going at one another following the latter's sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. It all began when Barkley suggested that Kevin Durant was a 'bus rider' and not a driver during his championship runs with Golden State, basically implying that KD had won without being the main man on those teams.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant must ditch Kyrie Irving, claims ex-Nets All-Star

If Kenyon Martin were in Kevin Durant’s position, he would have already asked the Brooklyn Nets to ditch Kyrie Irving. The former NBA All-Star got brutally honest on the Nets’ situation after the Boston Celtics swept them in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the former NBA All-Star highlighted how Irving caused the biggest problem for Brooklyn during the season because of his absence–which he believes is a betrayal of his commitment to KD when they went together to the team.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Jerry West On Tuesday

One week ago, Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West made it clear he was not happy with the way he was depicted in HBO’s “Winning Time.”. He sent a letter, via his attorney, to HBO demanding an apology. “You replaced the real Jerry West — a consummate professional — with his polar opposite, then portrayed this lie to the public as genuine,” the letter reads, via the Los Angeles Times. “You thereby violated the law.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Declares Kevin Durant Is No Longer The Best Player In The World: "Until Kevin Durant Has An Opportunity To Right This Four-Game Wrong, I Can No Longer Make The Case He's The Best Player On The Planet."

The Brooklyn Nets have recently been swept by the Boston Celtics, and there's no doubt that this was a disappointing end to the season for a team that had championship aspirations at the start of the year. Kevin Durant was widely viewed as the best player in the world prior...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Steph Curry Co-Signs Jayson Tatum's Comments on Kevin Durant

Ahead of Golden State's Game 5 matchup with the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry expanded upon some comments that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made about Kevin Durant. While Durant had an underwhelming series in that 4-game sweep, especially for his standards, Jayson Tatum said the Celtics continued to play him based upon what he is capable of, rather than what he was doing. In his media session on Tuesday, Steph Curry said that's how the Warriors need to approach Denver.
DENVER, CO
Santa Clarita Radio

Magic Johnson Pulls No Punches When Evaluating The Lakers’ Season

As the dust settles on another season for the LA Lakers, the autopsy begins. Fans demand answers following a nightmare campaign. They want to know what went wrong, why it was allowed to happen and what can be done in pre-season to ensure they never have to sit through those failings again. The team, coaches, board and fans must work together for the good of the team, but the disappointment remains too raw for some, and they aren’t about to forgive and forget, putting it down to bad luck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy