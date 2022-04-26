ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

More than 60 tons of ground beef recalled

By WICS/WRSP Staff
newschannel20.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More than 60 tons of ground beef are being recalled due to a possible E. coli O103 contamination. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says Lakeside Refrigerated Services issued the recall Monday on 120,872 pounds of...

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Spinach Recall Issued Over Salmonella Fears

Yet another spinach recall has hit store shelves. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd has issued a voluntary recall Coles Baby Spinach due to possible salmonella contamination. The Australian supermarket issued the recall on Tuesday, April 12, according to a recall notice published by Food Standards Australia. The recall includes three separate...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
KIXS FM 108

Massive Recall Over 12,000 Pounds of Beef E.coli Contamination

You may want to double-check your food when you get home after a startling announcement made this week. Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef products "may have been contaminated with E. coli O103," according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. WHERE...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Products#Ground Beef Recalled#Wics#Fsis#Hus
WebMD

Green Beans Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

April 25, 2022 – Alpine Fresh is recalling bags of green beans sold at nationwide chains due to a possible listeria contamination risk, according to the FDA. The 1-pound bags of green beans, marketed under the “Hippie Organics” label, were sold at Aldi, Lidl, and Whole Foods. The affected clear plastic bags have the lot number “313-626” on the back on a small white label.
FOOD SAFETY
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Ground Beef Recall Includes Minnesota + Wisconsin Stores

A wide-spread, nationwide voluntary recall has been issued for pre-packaged ground beef processed through Lakeside Refrigerated Services. Stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are included in the recall details. The concern is the potential for E. coli contamination. According to details shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Cheese Recall Issued

A popular cheese has been recalled after it was found to pose a "possible health risk" to consumers. On April 22, Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd issued a voluntary recall of Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese due to an undeclared allergen. The recall was issued after it was discovered the product may contain egg, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.
FOOD SAFETY
EverydayHealth.com

Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide Over Potential E. Coli Contamination

More than 60 tons of ground beef are being pulled from stores across the country over concerns that the meat may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service announcement on Monday. Distributed by the New Jersey–based Lakeside...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Popculture

Recall Issued for Whole Foods Stores in 49 States

Whole Foods Market has recalled a popular product sold in 49 states – Red Lentil Dal. Bakkavor USA issued a voluntary recall of its Red Lentil Dal this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Customers who have purchased this product can return it to their local Whole Foods Market for a full refund.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

120,872 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide from Walmart and Other Retailers

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based in Swedesboro, New Jersey has recalled more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef. The company believes that there may have been possible E.coli contamination. The potential contamination was discovered during a standard inspection from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services.
SWEDESBORO, NJ
CBS LA

Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli

Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled by a New Jersey-based company due to a possible E. coli contamination.Lakeside Refrigerated Services has recalled approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103.The ground beef products, that have been shipped to retailers nationwide, were produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022. The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection.  The complete list of products and product codes for the beef products that are subject to recall can be found here. Labels for the ground beef products can be found here.So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodsafetynews.com

More poppy seeds recalled over Salmonella concerns

Industry is recalling more poppy seeds from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. Additional brands have been added to the initial poppy seed recall on April 15 and the Inari brand recall on April 12. A full list of the recalled poppy seeds can be found below. This recalls...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent meat recall: 121,000 pounds of beef recalled, so check your fridge

Earlier this year, a company announced a massive ground beef recall after testing detected E. coli. That recall involved more than 28,000 pounds of potentially contaminated product. Fast-forward to April and Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a significant ground beef recall for a similar reason. The company recalled about 120,872 pounds...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy