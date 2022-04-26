More than 60 tons of ground beef recalled

Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled by a New Jersey-based company due to a possible E. coli contamination.Lakeside Refrigerated Services has recalled approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103.The ground beef products, that have been shipped to retailers nationwide, were produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022. The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The complete list of products and product codes for the beef products that are subject to recall can be found here. Labels for the ground beef products can be found here.So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO