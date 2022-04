COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WATE) — A historic site in Polk County was deemed a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning, taking with it some Olympic history. The Ocoee Whitewater Center, near Ducktown, Tenn. in the southeastern part of the state was the canoe slalom venue for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

