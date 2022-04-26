ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man in custody after taking car from Seattle dealership

By FOX 13 News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - A man, who was also a suspect in a King County armed carjacking, was taken into custody Monday night after allegedly taking a car from a Seattle dealership and not returning it...

#Carjacking#Seattle Police
