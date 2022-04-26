Here are some great games to sideload onto your Playdate
By Andrew Webster
The Verge
2 days ago
If you’ve managed to get your hands on a Playdate or have one on the way, you’re guaranteed a full “season” of 24 games delivered to your device over the span of 12 weeks. And there are some great ones included — check out my full Playdate review for a round-up...
Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
Any Pokémon trainer will tell you that the different evolutions of Eevee are highly coveted in any Pokémon game, and Pokémon GO is no exception. All nine evolutions of the popular Pokémon are available in the game — but they're not easy to get. While...
Wii Sports is quite possibly one of the console's most popular and straightforward offerings that Nintendo has ever created. It provides relaxing alternatives to normal thrill ride games in the form of relaxing activities like bowling, golf, and more. It became an immediate fan favorite. Between easy gameplay for the whole family, games that include multiple people with only one controller needed to play, and simplified rules to ensure even young ones have a good time, the title was a hit, selling 82 million copies worldwide by 2017. Even with the technically obsolete system, it's still managing to sell copies today. It holds the title of best selling single platform game of all time and best selling Nintendo game of all time. It holds fourth-best in overall games worldwide. Its popularity has reached such proportions that actual contests and events surrounding the game have been created. Game enthusiasts gather to put their sports skills to the ultimate test against their other digital opponents. While Nintendo had previously shown no interest in rebooting the title, the fans' pleas were heard and are now being answered in the form of WII Sports Switch!
Xbox One has built up a sizable roster of family-friendly games over the course of its life. Best of all, many of these titles earned rave reviews — meaning you don’t have to sacrifice quality to play something appropriate for all ages. Some are even available on Xbox Game Pass, giving you a chance to play great games without breaking out your wallet.
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
GBA Games will be arriving in the Nintendo Switch Online service, reports say, joining the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and the Nintendo 64. This rumor initially came from Trash Bandatcoot who claimed that an official GBA emulator is coming to the Nintendo Switch. In the tweet, they posted a picture of some of the potential GBA games coming to the Switch. The picture also indicated that the console could possibly utilize the GBA emulator developed by Nintendo codenamed “Sloop”.
It's been over a year since the PlayStation 5 first hit shelves, but getting your hands on Sony's next-gen console is still almost as difficult as it was on launch day. But don't worry, your trusty PlayStation 4 still has plenty to offer. Right now, the device has a huge catalogue of new games and old classics, and plenty of next-gen titles are still playable on this older console, including recent hits like Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West.
A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive isn't going to be an exclusive for much longer. Ahead of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Bayonetta 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and other Nintendo Switch exclusives, earlier this month the Nintendo Switch got its latest exclusive, The House of the Dead: Remke, courtesy of publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio.
Update 5:30PM ET, April 25th: After over an hour (that was hopefully prosperous for you), the wave of PlayStation 5 consoles has sold through. The less expensive digital edition sold out first, but we were impressed with how long the disc version of the PS5 remained available. Hopefully, this is just one of many more restock opportunities through the spring.
What just happened? Paradox Interactive, known for publishing games like Europa Universalis and Crusader Kings, is launching a new indie publishing program called Unbound which will allow fans to create and monetize games set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. Video game publisher Paradox Interactive just announced a program that...
Welcome to Pushing Buttons, the Guardian’s gaming newsletter. If you’d like to receive it in your inbox every week, just pop your email in below – and check your inbox (and spam) for the confirmation email. Sign up for Pushing Buttons, our weekly guide to what’s going...
Sifu, the tough martial arts game released earlier this year, will be getting difficulty modes on May 3rd as part of a major content update, developer Sloclap announced Tuesday. The game had received some criticism for its challenging difficulty, so, hopefully, the new modes will make the game more approachable.
Buy a Link Cable (optional) While the Oculus Quest 2 (now Meta Quest 2) has an incredible selection of games that you can enjoy using on the standalone device, some of the best VR games are exclusive to the PC. Thankfully, there are a couple of ways to connect your...
With Nintendo Switch Sports on the cusp of release, Nintendo has issued a safety warning reminding players to exercise caution when playing the energetic game, which has also inadvertently conjured memories of hilarious Wii Sports accidents. Nintendo posted the information to its Japanese Twitter account, showcasing a selection of safety-related...
We have bad news if you were planning a Ubisoft gaming session with older games. It looks like Ubisoft has shut down online services for a whopping 91 games. Many of them are ancient, or versions for old platforms though. However, there are some games you could still play on current hardware or might have good reason to revisit as well.
We first learned about Echoes of Mana back in June 2021, and the game finally entered into pre-registration this past March, signaling Square Enix was ramping up to the global release. While the initial Apple App Store listing touted an April 30th release date, Square confirmed at the end of last week the game would launch on the 27th. Coincidentally, that's today, and as of early this morning the servers for Echoes of Mana are live.
It lived for a while but never really grew up. The Bethesda Launcher arrived in 2016, but it unfortunately didn't evolve into much of anything besides a desktop client with two buttons: buy game and play game. And now it's being switched off. On May 11 the Bethesda Launcher will...
The PlayStation Plus free games for May 2022 have been officially announced, and to the surprise of nobody, it looks like the leak from earlier this week was once again entirely accurate. Over on the PlayStation Blog, Sony confirmed (a full 24 hours after it had leaked everywhere else) that...
Comments / 0