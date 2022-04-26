Jerry Riggin, 64; incomplete

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Jones; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Greene County in eastern North Carolina Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina Pitt County in eastern North Carolina Martin County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Scotland Neck to Mount Olive, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden, Farmville, La Grange, Bethel, Grifton, Stokes, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, Robersonville, Deep Run, House, Shelmerdine, Pactolus, Calico and Black Jack. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

