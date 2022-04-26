Jerry Riggin, 64; incomplete

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro parents are concerned about an after-school Satan club encouraging students at one school to join. Organizers say it’s not about worshipping Satan. They say a 2001 Supreme Court decision made it a matter of free speech. The flier is decorated with a cartoon devil with an eye-catching statement: “Hey kids, […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Every single county in North Carolina has a low risk of COVID-19 illness and strain on the healthcare system. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has all 100 counties in the state in the “low” risk category, as it concerns the virus. The other two categories are “medium” and “high,” which most, if not all, counties have spent time in during the more than two-year pandemic.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department said four leaders of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce were among those injured in a multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports that Chamber President and CEO Trent McGee was in a vehicle with Director of Member Relations & Programs Kimber Stone, Director of […]
New coronavirus cases leaped in North Carolina in the week ending Sunday, rising 60.7% as 8,409 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,234 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
North Carolina ranked 25th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network...
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A street will be closed in Craven County Tuesday for a few hours before closing all day Wednesday and Thursday while crews work to relocate a gas line. North Craven street in New Bern will be closed Tuesday morning between avenue A and avenue B from...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities customers in parts of Brunswick County along Varnamtown Road may be experiencing low water pressure and outages Monday afternoon because of a broken water main. A boil water advisory has been issued. Affected areas along Varnamtown Road (from Riverside Dive to the...
Butterfield endorses Don Davis to replace him in congress. J.H. Rose High School Presents "The Addams Family Musical" The Rampant Theatrical Company is presenting ‘The Addams Family, A New Musical’ this coming Thursday through Saturday at J.H. Rose High School. Greenville residents pick up trash Sunday to keep...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Wilson, and authorities believe Greenville may be his destination. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 71-year-old Willie Dixon is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Nash Street in Wilson, wearing a white button-up shirt, brown slacks, and white new balance shoes.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is reminding travelers that National Avenue at the railroad tracks will be closed Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. The work is expected to last one to two days, according to the contractor. Norfolk Southern is repairing the tracks. Detour signs...
Effective: 2022-04-26 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Jones; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Greene County in eastern North Carolina Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina Pitt County in eastern North Carolina Martin County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Scotland Neck to Mount Olive, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden, Farmville, La Grange, Bethel, Grifton, Stokes, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, Robersonville, Deep Run, House, Shelmerdine, Pactolus, Calico and Black Jack. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman who was abandoned at birth is now graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University as the president of her graduating class. Angel Thomas was left under an outdoor stairwell at a Greensboro apartment complex in November 1999. She was found by a woman...
A New Bern man was arrested Monday after several gravesites were vandalized at a local cemetery. Reginald D. Simmons, 62, was arrested and charged with 18 counts of vandalizing gravesites in violation of the North Carolina law. New Bern police was called to Cedar Grove Cemetery at 602 George Street...
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Atlantic Beach is moving forward with the development of a major construction project. The Atlantic Beach City Council on Monday approved the redevelopment of the former Showboat Motel, which was destroyed in past hurricanes. Director of Planning and Development Michelle Eitner says there is still...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It may be a little thing to you, but to someone else, it can make a big difference. A North Carolina woman experiencing homelessness says she never thought she'd end up in this situation. The woman who chose to go by the name "Angel" grew up...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern has been arrested after a city employee saw him damaging a number of headstones at a cemetery. New Bern police arrested Reginald D. Simmons, 62, of New Bern, on April 25. Police said a city employee was working at Cedar Grove Cemetery at 602 George St., and […]
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — More people are discovering the beauty of Eastern North Carolina in New Bern. The city is continuing to see economic growth — along with some growing pains. More people means more traffic, and several projects throughout the area are working to alleviate traffic challenges. Officials from the New Bern Metropolitan […]
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grifton Shad Festival, the oldest running festival in Pitt County, is back for 2022. The festival is now entering its 50th year. Events begin Wednesday and last through Saturday. Amusement rides, craft and artisan vendors, food vendors, live musical performances, a stunt team, helicopter rides, an art show, and of […]
