Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals 2022: discounts that are still live in the aftermath

Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals have now come to a close. Unfortunately, all of the deals are now offline so you wont be able to snag these deals anymore, however you can still see the deals that were live this Prime Day so you know what to expect in the future.

There were discounts on your bog-standard Fire Stick as well as the 4K version and even the Fire Cube. We've rounded all the discounts up and dropped them below so you can have a look at what Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals were available. We're also keeping an eye on Prime Day TV deals , too, in case you want to have a top-tier streaming setup for less.

Keep in mind that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership in order to take advantage of these prices, if you don't already have a subscription, don't worry - there's a link further down the page where you can find a 30-day free trial.

The best Prime Day Fire Stick deals in the US

Fire TV Stick Lite | $30 $11.99 at Amazon

Save $18 / 60% - This is a huge saving of better than half price on the entry-level Fire Stick model, smashing the previous historic lowest rate by a full $8. We've never seen the budget model anywhere near this affordable before, so cannot guarantee it'll hang around forever at this price.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - This is a massive 58% saving which brings the Fire TV Stick down to a brand new all-time low. This product goes on sale often to $23 but never as low as $16.99. This deal is a must-see for anyone looking to transform their TV into a smart TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $25; 50% - This is a return to the historic lowest price we've ever seen on the Fire TV Stick 4K, having hit this rate once before over the Winter sales events. Simply put, there's never been a better time to invest in the 4K stick for less.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $55 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to the lowest ever price, which we originally saw back over last year's Black Friday sales event. This is a rate that hasn't been beaten, and we're not expecting that to change in the next two days.

Certified Refurbished Fire TV Cube | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50.00 - This refurbished unit is currently half off of the MRSP of a new unit. If you are on the hunt for a great budget option then this Fire TV Cube is tested and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same warranty period as a brand new device. It has never come this low before so this is a must-see deal. View Deal

Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD | $119.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - You can currently get this Fire TV Cube for half price which brings it down to its lowest price point ever. The previous lowest price was at $69.99, this discount is an entire $10 lower making this deal a must-see this Prime Day. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K | $470 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $210; 45% - Although not strictly a Fire Stick deal, this Fire TV offer is too good to pass up here, with this 50-inch 4K model including all the functionality built right in. This is already a great price for such a large Ultra HD display, but adding in the Fire features, and at the lowest recorded rate no less, this is an easy recommendation in our minds.

The best Prime Day Fire Stick deals in the UK

Fire TV Stick Lite | £30 £12.99 at Amazon

Save £17- 57% - Simply put, this is the cheapest price that we're able to verify on the Fire TV Stick Lite and a rate that we don't see being beaten tomorrow, though anything's possible. If you want Full HD streaming, you can't ask for more for under £13.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa | £40 £17.99 at Amazon

Save £22 - 55% - This is the historic lowest ever price of the Alexa-powered Fire TV Stick besting the previous rate by £2. There has never been a better time to get your hands on the entry-level Fire TV Stick at under £20 for the first time.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa | £50 £22.99 at Amazon

Save £27 - 54% - Now you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa at the historic lowest ever price, exceeding the previous lowest rate we saw over Black Friday last year. At better than half price, this is a sterling time to get into 4K content for a very aggressive price.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max | £55 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £22 - We've never seen the highest-end Fire TV Stick available at this price point before. This is the lowest price which smashes the pre-holiday sale back in December by a full £5. You're getting the full suite of features as well as WiFi 6 support for the same as the standard model today.

Fire TV Cube | £110 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £55 - 50% - We've never seen the Fire TV Cube this cheap before, and we're unsure if this price will be beaten on the day. If you've wanted the hands-free 4K all-in-one box for less then this early Prime Day deal is certainly worth considering.

FAQs

When will Prime Day Fire Stick deals start?

Amazon has confirmed that the Prime Day Fire Stick deals will begin on July 12 and carry on through July 13. This is consistent with the past years, with the exception of the previous two. Early Prime Day Fire Stick deals should begin to roll out from June 21, so keep an eye out if you want to get in ahead of the rush.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day Fire Stick deals?

In brief, yes, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Day Fire Stick deals, however, it isn't entirely cut and dry for those without a subscription. You see, many online retailers are hungry for a piece of Amazon's pie, so the likes of Best Buy and Walmart (in the US) and Currys and Very (UK) have historically launched their own deals to compete in the same space.

Now, there's an Amazon Prime free trial which gives you full access to the benefits such as next-day delivery and Prime Video. Given that there's no confirmed date for Prime Day as of yet, you're unlikely to be covered by the trial period for when the Fire Stick deals roll around, however, the trial period will give you an idea of what to expect from the service.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals

In order to get an accurate picture of what this year's Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals will look like, we can cast our minds back to the last November. The Black Friday period offered up the deepest discounts we've seen yet on several of Amazon's streaming units on everything from the budget options to the premium offerings.

Granted, the savings are rarely too extensive, but there is a consistent pattern that can be observed between all major current-generation Fire Sticks through the world's largest online retailer. For example, the Fire Stick 4K retails for $49.99, however, we've seen this model sell between $30 and $39.99 throughout much of 2022. The lowest-ever historic price that we're able to verify took place over Black Friday, where this device sold at $24.99 - marking the only time we've seen the Fire Stick 4K at under the $30 range to date. It's the same for shoppers across the pond, too, as the Fire Stick 4K fell to £24.99 in November. We wouldn't be surprised to see the Fire Stick 4K sell at the $25 mark over the 48-hour Prime Day period this year.

It's a similar story on the budget end of the scale, too. The Fire TV Stick Lite, which normally sells for $29.99, enjoyed its historic lowest ever price over the winter sales events, too, at just $17.99 last November. Throughout 2022, we've seen this unit selling at the $20 mark in January and March, so it wouldn't be too out of left field for this Full HD streaming box to match (or exceed) that Black Friday rate on the day. The cheapest rate in the UK lends credence to this prediction, as the Fire TV Stick Lite was available at its lowest-ever rate of £14.99 in December.

What may be surprising, however, is the price history of the Amazon Fire TV Cube, with the second generation unit experiencing deeper discounts in 2022 than the previous year. While the $119.99 box had its MSRP slashed to $80 last year, we've actually seen it as cheap as $69.99 in April 2022. In the UK, the Fire TV Cube sold for £59.99 in November and December, but also as recently as April 2022, too. What does this mean for the upcoming Prime Day Fire Stick deals? Well, we could see the Fire TV Cube retail for half price if this trend is to continue.

