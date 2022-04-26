Pokemon Legends Arceus anime begins in May on YouTube

Hard as it might be to believe, the first generation of Pokemon games released in Japan more than 26 years ago, and in North America just over 23 years ago. While some players know Pokemon Red and Blue inside and out, it seems that one feature from the original game is just now being discovered by players. Reddit user Jedi_Lucky1 has shared a video from the game stating that they had no idea players could reorder a Pokemon's moves between specific slots by using the Game Boy's "Select" button. The post has gone viral, as many others had no idea, either!

