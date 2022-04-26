ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Legends Arceus anime begins in May on YouTube

By Hirun Cryer
 2 days ago
The Pokemon Legends Arceus anime spin-off release date has been revealed. Earlier today, the official Pokemon Twitter account announced that Pokemon: Hisuian Snow would arrive on the company's YouTube channel next month on May 18. That's the first episode of the anime series, to be precise, with two more to come...

ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay is Ready for Yoruichi's Big Anime Return

One awesome Bleach cosplay is already set for Yoruichi Shihouin's big return to anime! As Tite Kubo's original manga franchise celebrates its 20th Anniversary of its launch in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise has made a major return in the last few years with not only a brand new entry for the manga but is planning a major return for the anime adaptation as well. This Fall will finally see Bleach come back for the much anticipated, long awaited, and heavily requested official anime taking on the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, which never got its due the last time around.
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Shows Off the Cart Titan's Human Nature

Attack on Titan is set to end the story of the war between the Eldians and the Marleyians next year in its anime, as the Scout Regiment now seeks to stop their former friend, Eren, from destroying the world under the feet of the Rumbling. With enemies becoming friends and friends becoming enemies, the Cart Titan has had to forge some new alliances as one fan took the opportunity to depict the human side of one of the Nine Titans.
ComicBook

Pokemon Home Details Possibly Leaked for Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players have been patiently waiting for news on when they'll be able to transfer their Pokemon to Pokemon Home. Game Freak and ILCA previously confirmed that the option will be made available to players, though it seems the developers may be having a difficult time applying the feature. According to a new thread on Twitter from @CentroLeaks, the two companies "have made good progress," though no release date is known at this time. The account also revealed other potential details, though readers should take all of this with a grain of salt:
ComicBook

Pokemon Red and Blue Players Discover "Hidden" Feature More Than 20 Years Later

Hard as it might be to believe, the first generation of Pokemon games released in Japan more than 26 years ago, and in North America just over 23 years ago. While some players know Pokemon Red and Blue inside and out, it seems that one feature from the original game is just now being discovered by players. Reddit user Jedi_Lucky1 has shared a video from the game stating that they had no idea players could reorder a Pokemon's moves between specific slots by using the Game Boy's "Select" button. The post has gone viral, as many others had no idea, either!
ClutchPoints

GBA Games reportedly arriving on Nintendo Switch Online service

GBA Games will be arriving in the Nintendo Switch Online service, reports say, joining the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and the Nintendo 64. This rumor initially came from Trash Bandatcoot who claimed that an official GBA emulator is coming to the Nintendo Switch. In the tweet, they posted a picture of some of the potential GBA games coming to the Switch. The picture also indicated that the console could possibly utilize the GBA emulator developed by Nintendo codenamed “Sloop”.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Slays With the Insect Hashira Shinobu

The Pillars are some of the strongest swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps in the popular Shonen franchise, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and the recent season of the series has proved it once again with Rengoku the Flame Hashira and Tengen Uzui the Sound Hashira. Now, one cosplay is taking the opportunity to bring back the Hashira that helped Tanjiro and his friends defeat the Spider Clan in the Insect Hashira, Shinobu, who left quite the impression on the young members of the Corps.
Twitch is reportedly considering more adverts on top channels

Twitch could be looking to run more ads for top streamers, a new report claims. The news comes from Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the company's planning. The streaming site is apparently considering overhauling how it pays top streamers, including incentivizing said streamers to push an increasing number of ads to their viewers.
TechSpot

Paradox officially allows fans to create Vampire: The Masquerade games

What just happened? Paradox Interactive, known for publishing games like Europa Universalis and Crusader Kings, is launching a new indie publishing program called Unbound which will allow fans to create and monetize games set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. Video game publisher Paradox Interactive just announced a program that...
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
The Guardian

The joy of Sega: why Sonic is such a tonic

What is driving the box-office success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, reboots of classic games such as Crazy Taxi and even talk of a Sega Cinematic Universe?. Sega, it seems, is having a moment. The veteran publisher’s movie sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has become a huge box office success, hitting $300m in revenue, despite lukewarm reviews. It was also revealed that a film version of classic brawler Streets of Rage is in development, scripted by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad; some are postulating that this could be the beginning of a Sega Cinematic Universe. And last week, sources within the company revealed to Bloomberg that reboots of classic early 2000s titles Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio are in development, part of a new Super Games initiative to build Fortnite-like communities around its titles.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Is Losing Its Newest Exclusive Game to Other Platforms

A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive isn't going to be an exclusive for much longer. Ahead of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Bayonetta 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and other Nintendo Switch exclusives, earlier this month the Nintendo Switch got its latest exclusive, The House of the Dead: Remke, courtesy of publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio.
ComicBook

Made in Abyss Season 2 Teases Major Update Coming Soon

Made in Abyss is gearing up to update fans on Season 2's progress very soon! The highly anticipated second season of the anime taking on Akihito Tsukushi's original manga series will be launching later this year as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but there are still many questions about what to expect from the new episodes. Following the successful releases of the first season, compilation films, and official film sequel set after those events, fans will finally get to see the series moving forward with a full season of episodes seeing Rico and Reg diving deeper into the titular abyss.
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Netflix inks Japan studio deal in anime push

LOS ANGELES/TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) on Tuesday announced a multi-film deal with Japan's Studio Colorido, as the streaming giant ramps up its anime offering and looks to Asia for growth. Netflix is co-producing three feature films with Studio Colorido including "Drifting Home", which premieres in September,...
ComicBook

The Legendary Hero Is Dead Is Getting an Anime

Manga remains one of the premier spots for the medium of anime to grab its stories from, with light novels and original stories also helping bolster the number of series that take on the medium. Now, it seems that a major manga series is set to get a new anime adaptation next year in The Legendary Hero Is Dead, a manga that follows a farmer that hoped to be a hero and had his wish granted thanks to a serious monkey's paw situation.
GamesRadar+

Xbox and Bethesda games showcase slated for June

Xbox and Bethesda are putting on a games showcase in just over a month from now on June 12. Earlier today on April 28, Xbox officially announced the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. In a collaboration between the parent and sub company, the two will show off their various games on June 12, with the showcase itself kicking off right around 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 BST.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Event Unleashes Rengoku vs Akaza Fight Live on Stage: Watch

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became the most popular anime movie of all time, with Tanjiro and his friends coming into contact with the Flame Hashira Rengoku. With these events also playing out in the second season of the anime series, the voice actors behind Rengoku and the demon Akaza reunited once again to recreate the fight that would result in the death of the Pillar. With Tanjiro now seeking to avenge his friends' death, the tale of the Mugen Train remains a pivotal arc in the shonen franchise from Koyoharu Gotouge.
ComicBook

Netflix and Studio Colorido Announces Anime Partnership

Netflix as a streaming service is certainly known for creating original live-action series, with the likes of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Ozark helping to propel the platform to new heights. Now, Netflix is looking to dive further into the medium of anime via a new partnership with Studio Colorido, a major player in the anime game, for not just the upcoming film Drifting Home, but several new projects that will arrive in the future on the streaming service.
