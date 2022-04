There is one particular US city that ONE Championship’s Demetrious Johnson misses fighting in more than any other. Demetrious Johnson had a long and successful run in the UFC before embarking on his journey with ONE Championship. Since signing with ONE Championship, Johnson has only fought in Asia. Although that is to be expected in the Asian-based promotion, there could be a chance he could fight again in the United States in the future.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO