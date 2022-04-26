ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Wanted Kan. man used false name during traffic stop

Hutch Post
 2 days ago
SALINE COUNTY —Police arrested a Kansas man on Monday wanted on multiple Salina Municipal Court warrants after a traffic stop in central Salina. Just after 8:30a.m. a police officer on...

