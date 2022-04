It’s very quickly starting to feel like summer out there, and this Huntsville Weekend it can taste like it too! Strawberry picking is going on now, and offers a taste of the summer to come. There’s also lots of other fun stuff to enjoy this weekend like Panoply and the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day. Find some of our favorite picks below or check out our full event calendar to find even more fun things to do.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO