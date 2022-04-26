Drink This Now: Boozy Dole Whip from Gael’s Public House

In a nutshell: The stylish set’s choice in the Canary Islands, with architecture like an exotic palace, great restaurants and enough breathing space for all.The neighbourhoodTenerife is known for year-round, budget-friendly holidays, but its wild west coast has swathes of craggy volcanic rock unbothered by anything other than cacti, succulents and the odd banana plantation. Here, in Guia de Isora, is where you’ll find the Ritz-Carlton, Abama: a terracotta-hued cluster of palatial, Moroccan-style buildings trimmed with serene infinity pools and manicured tropical gardens. It’s under 30 minutes’ drive from Tenerife South airport, served by several affordable flights per day, but...
