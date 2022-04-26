ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz's Mike Conley: Struggles again in blowout loss

Conley finished with four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and five assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 102-77 loss to Dallas....

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
Usher & Ja Morant's Father Realize They're Long-Lost 'Twins' At Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Game

Memphis, TN – The collab basketball fans were waiting for finally took place Tuesday night (April 26) courtside at the FedEx Forum. Usher and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, were seated next to each other rocking nearly identical outfits when they were put on the Lookalike Cam’s jumbotron during the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round playoff game.
Watch Ja Morant hit game-winning layup against Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies are one win away from advancing to the next round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. After trailing by as much as 13 points in the second half, the Grizzlies rallied behind the efforts of their young star Ja Morant to snatch a 111-109 win at the death.
Wolves blow 13-point lead as Ja Morant delivers winner in Game 5

Ja Morant hit a game-winning layup with one second remaining to help the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 on Tuesday night and give them a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series. Memphis looked ready from the opening tip, starting the game with a 13-2 run....
The Utah Jazz head into Thursday’s Game 6 facing elimination, and they might be out of answers

On Monday night the Dallas Mavericks committed a crime of passion. Emotions were running high after the Utah Jazz won Game 4 on Saturday, tying the series 2-2. Then, when the Jazz had the audacity to even think that they could go into Dallas’ arena and gain the upper hand, the Mavericks reacted with a rageful intensity that shut down any hope the Jazz might have had.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double not enough

Towns produced 28 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 loss to the Grizzlies. Towns has four double-doubles in five games during the current series against the Grizzlies, and while he produced a strong output on both ends of the court, his efforts were not enough to lift Minnesota to what would've been a 3-2 series lead. While Towns has been heavily criticized for his performance in Game 3 of the series, he's still averaging 22.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from deep in the current series.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant sounds off after game-winning dagger vs. Timberwolves

NBA fans were given a treat on Tuesday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves put on a show. In what was a back-and-forth affair, the Grizzlies found themselves tied with a couple seconds remaining, inbounding side out. Memphis superstar Ja Morant took the inbounds pass, made a move and hit an incredibly athletic and agile layup with one second left. The shot proved to be the difference, as the Grizzlies won Game 5, 111-109.
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Doubtful for Game 6

Williams (knee) is doubtful for Friday's Game 6 against Minnesota. Williams averaged 5.6 points in 11.0 minutes per game during his first five appearances in the Grizzlies' first-round series, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to right knee soreness. If the 20-year-old is ultimately held out Friday, John Konchar and Kyle Anderson should see a slight uptick in playing time.
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Headed for knee scope

LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the offseason, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Though LaVine's entry into the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday resulted in him sitting out the Bulls' season-ending loss Wednesday in Game 5 of the team's first-round series with the Bucks, it was lingering discomfort in his left knee that hampered him for most of the second half of the campaign. LaVine wasn't forced to miss extensive time because of the knee issue, which first cropped up in December. LaVine's defensive efficiency suffered as a result of the injury, and his offensive numbers also trended down after a promising start to the season. After the calendar flipped to January, LaVine averaged 23.0 points and 2.15 three-pointers on 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from downtown; prior to that, he averaged 26.0 points and 3.0 triples while shooting 50 and 41 percent from the field and distance, respectively. According to Cowley, LaVine's knee problem isn't considered degenerative, and an arthroscopic procedure should put him back to full strength well in advance of training camp in the fall. LaVine is ticketed for unrestricted free agency and will still be well-positioned to land a long-term deal north of $100 million.
Suns' Devin Booker: Expected to play Thursday

Booker (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable and is expected to play in Thursday's Game 6 against the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Booker suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during Game 2 on April 19 and was initially expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks. He had been listed as out for Game 6, but he'll test his injury during pregame warmups Thursday in anticipation of playing. The 25-year-old averaged 28.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33.0 minutes per game in his first two postseason appearances of the year, and he should play a significant role for Phoenix if he's ultimately cleared to play Thursday.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out due to protocols

Adams is out for Friday's Game 6 against the Timberwolves due to health and safety protocols, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports. Adams' absence will essentially be irrelevant for Memphis, as he's played just seven combined minutes over the past four games, which includes two DNPs. He could be out of protocols by the start of next round, assuming the Grizzlies advance.
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Will come off bench for Game 6

Johnson won't start in Thursday's Game 6 contest against the Pelicans, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. After starting in place of Devin Booker (hamstring) for Games 3, 4 and 5, Johnson will return to his bench role for Game 6. The forward was averaging 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.0 minutes of action as a starter in the 2022 playoffs. Expect Johnson to still see a decent amount of minutes as Booker will be on a minutes restriction.
