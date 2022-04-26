Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back at it

The 2021-22 regular season has been one with a lot of ups and downs for the Boston Bruins. After a slow start in the first three months of the season, they have been one of the better teams in the league since the New Year. Since Jan. 1, the Bruins have been a team that has been three lines deep, and even in some games, the case could be made that they have been four lines deep.

