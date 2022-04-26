ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back at it

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pastrnak (rest) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, Blue Jackets team...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk ‘Thankful’ For ‘Cool’ Masterton Trophy Nomination

Jake DeBrusk really has made a name for himself this season. The Professional Hockey Writers Association selected the Bruins right wing as the team’s 2022 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The PHWA awards the Masterton Trophy to the “NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Announce Winners Of 2021-22 Season Awards

The 2021-22 NHL regular season ends this week, but the Boston Bruins are already collecting hardware. The Bruins announced on Tuesday season award winners, and those awards were given out before Boston’s game against the Florida Panthers. Charlie McAvoy was named the winner of the Eddie Shore Award. The...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Hampus Lindholm Enjoys Playing Alongside This Bruins Teammate

Throughout this season, the Boston Bruins searched for the right defenseman to put next to franchise cornerstone Charlie McAvoy on the team’s top defensive pairing. The Bruins tried Derek Forbort and Matt Grzelcyk in that spot, but Hampus Lindholm, who the Bruins acquired at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks, has turned out to be the best match.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins likely will go full tilt Thursday night at TD Garden against the Buffalo Sabres in their final home game of the regular season. Bruce Cassidy didn’t indicate at a pregame press conference he’ll make any changes to the lineup he deployed Tuesday in the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the high-flying Florida Panthers. While the Sabres are playing out the string and are building for the future, the Bruins hope to beat them in their penultimate game of the regular season in order to increase their own momentum heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Score Two Goals In Six Seconds Against Panthers

As the saying goes, a good defense leads to a good offense. The Boston Bruins went down 1-0 early in Tuesday night’s game against the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers. The Bruins then began their comeback eight minutes later following a save from Linus Ullmark. The save started an attack...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Bruins’ Flying Under the Radar Into the Playoffs

The 2021-22 regular season has been one with a lot of ups and downs for the Boston Bruins. After a slow start in the first three months of the season, they have been one of the better teams in the league since the New Year. Since Jan. 1, the Bruins have been a team that has been three lines deep, and even in some games, the case could be made that they have been four lines deep.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Bruins Plan To Approach Final Two Regular Season Games

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Bruins are trying to strike the delicate balance of getting ready for the playoffs while also maintaining the team’s health. Following Boston’s 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, coach Bruce Cassidy explained how the Bruins will...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Explains Jumbotron Dance During Bruins-Panthers Game

Kendrick Bourne apparently is trying to set the tone for Boston Bruins fans ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The wide receiver was one of several New England Patriots players who attended Tuesday night’s Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers game at TD Garden. When Bruins cameras panned to a suite containing retired goaltender Tuukka Rask and Patriots center David Andrews, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, kicker Quinn Nordin, linebacker Mack Wilson, most of the athletes were content to wave and smile. But that wasn’t the case for Bourne, who entered the frame and busted all the moves.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins beat NHL-leading Panthers for fifth win in six games as playoffs near

BOSTON -- The Bruins are hitting their stride at the perfect time with the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs scheduled to begin next week. They picked up an impressive 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was just the third loss for the Panthers in their last 19 games. Florida entered this matchup leading the race for the Presidents' Trophy with 120 points (57-16-6).
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Which Bruins Goalie Will Start Game 1? Bruce Cassidy Doesn’t Commit

Few things in life are certain, and that includes who will start between the pipes for the Boston Bruins when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next week. All throughout the 2021-22 NHL regular season both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark were in (healthy) competition to be the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie. Swayman had the edge most times, but the rookie hit a slump over the last month that allowed Ullmark to jump ahead of his teammate.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Defense Holds Off High-Flying Panthers

The Boston Bruins defeated the top-seeded Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The B’s defense came in clutch, holding the Panthers league leading offense to just three shots in the third period. Erik Haula and Taylor Hall both scored goals within six seconds of each other in the first period.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Panthers vs. Bruins Prediction and Odds (Expect Boston's Defense to Play Hard)

The Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins will face-off in Tuesday night in a battle between two Atlantic Division playoff teams. The Panthers have nothing left to play for, having already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins still have a chance to catch the Lightning for the No. 3 seed in the Division, but will need some help from Tampa Bay.
BOSTON, MA

