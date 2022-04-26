Mets' Jeff McNeil: Two doubles in Monday's win

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
The rich are poised to get richer. The New York Mets announced Monday an update on ace Jacob deGrom, who started the season on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shoulder:. Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI and CT scan which revealed considerable healing of the stress...
Max Scherzer was impressive on the mound in Monday’s Mets victory over the Cardinals. However, the right-hander did not factor into the decision despite striking out 10 batters over 7 innings and allowing no runs. Trevor May entered the ballgame in the 8th and immediately surrendered two runs in...
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals. Tomas Nido is starting at catcher over McCann and hitting ninth. McCann started on Tuesday and went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI.
A scary moment took place on Tuesday night in St. Louis when New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso was drilled in the helmet by St. Louis Cardinals reliever Kodi Whitley‘s changeup in the top of the eighth. Alonso immediately popped up after being hit and had some words with...
The New York Mets had been stifled all night by St. Louis Cardinals pitching on Monday, having not mustered anything against Miles Mikolas or Genesis Cabrera. But in the top of the ninth, things changed very quickly. With the Mets down to their final strike against St. Louis closer Giovanny...
During Tuesday night’s game against the Cardinals, three Mets batters were hit by pitches. That raises the team’s total to 18 through just 19 games. Following the Mets’ win, right-hander Chris Bassitt went on a rant about the baseballs the MLB is using. He believes the lack of consistency in the baseballs is why batters around the league are getting plunked.
There was no harm in bringing Robinson Cano back. For as much as New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is willing to spend, no one wants to light over $40 million on fire if there is the chance for some sort of return. Even if he had not played since 2020 and is 39 years old, there was a chance that Cano could be somewhat useful.
PHOENIX — (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has a theory about why his bat-swinging teammates have turned into targets at the plate during the season's first month. Bad baseballs. “The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They’re bad,” he said Tuesday. “Everyone...
The New York Mets entered Wednesday afternoon's game at the St. Louis Cardinals holding the MLB lead for hitters plunked by pitches this season with 18 after three different players were beaned on Tuesday night. New York's J.D. Davis was then hit by a low-and-inside throw in the top of...
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and reliever Genesis Cabrera have been suspended for their roles in Wednesday's brawl with the New York Mets, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Arenado, who escalated the incident after a high-and-inside pitch from Mets reliever Yoan Lopez, received a two-game ban, while Cabrera...
Strickland allowed a run on two hits and two walks in Thursday's loss to the Padres, pitching with a three-run deficit in the seventh inning. At one point Strickland was considered to be a candidate to close for the Reds, but he has a 9.82 ERA and 2.73 WHIP in 7.1 innings. The two walks on Thursday give him a whopping 11 walks so far. Even if the Reds had won more than three games so far, Strickland would be pretty far from closing out games right now.
The New York Mets have had more than their fair share of hit batsmen. Their frustration surrounding the situation was rekindled during their series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium this week. They won two out of three, but six players were hit by pitches, including Pete Alonso...
Matz didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out six. All the damage against the southpaw came in the second inning, but Matz still exited the game with the Cardinals ahead 8-4. Unfortunately, an elevated pitch count (97, 68 for strikes) prevented him from getting the win against his former club. Matz is now saddled with a 6.11 ERA, but his 23:5 K:BB through 17.2 innings suggests there's been more than a little bad luck involved in that mark.
Arenado remained in the lineup Thursday and is appealing his suspension, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Arenado was suspended two games for his role in a brawl Wednesday against the Mets. However, he'll be eligible to remain in the lineup while his appeal is pending. Arenado is set to start at third base and hit fourth Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Allowed a run on one hit, a double, in Thursday's loss to the Padres. He has allowed runs in back-to-back days, raising his ERA to 4.50 despite carrying a 0.90 WHIP. Moreta has hardly been the worst reliever for the Reds, but he's allowed two homers and a double among his five hits allowed. On the bright side, he has 11 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.
Santillan really struggled in Thursday's loss to the Padres, retiring two batters while hitting two batters, walking another and then giving up a bases-loaded double, with a lack of common of his slider being the culprit, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "Right from pitch one, it looked like he was maybe overthrowing his slider a little bit, pulling it," Reds manager David Bell said.
As kids, my father would tell us not to fight but if we did, choose your battles wisely. On Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis, as the New York Mets were taking on the Cardinals in the final game of a three game series, a former manager of the Tri City ValleyCats decided he was going to pick the guy they nicknamed the 'Polar Bear.'
Wheeler (1-3) allowed one hit and four walks while striking out seven across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rockies. Wheeler soothed some early season concern with an outing that was reminiscent of his excellent 2021 campaign. The only hit he surrendered was a leadoff triple to Sam Hilliard in the third inning, but Wheeler managed to work out of the jam. The only downside to Wheeler's start was that he issued four free passes, though he still threw 62 of his 90 pitches for strikes and began 15 of the 22 batters he faced with a strike. Through 18.2 innings, Wheeler owns a bloated 5.79 ERA but Thursday's start was a step forward.
