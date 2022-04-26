ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Spain's king unveils assets amid push for more transparency

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmS74_0fKeJINn00

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government passed a decree Tuesday aimed at boosting transparency in a monarchy still reeling from scandals involving King Felipe VI’s father, former King Juan Carlos I.

The government described the decree, approved at its weekly Cabinet meeting, as a step toward modernizing Spain's royal house. The move comes a day after Felipe made public his personal assets of 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million) for the first time.

The decree will subject the accounts of the royal household to the scrutiny of Spain's national Court of Auditors and require members of the royal family to declare any gifts they receive.

Félix Bolaños, who serves as Spain's minister of the presidency and relations with parliament, said the decree was "an advance in transparency, accountability, exemplarity and efficiency that is aligned to the highest standards with other European royal houses.”

In recent years, allegations of financial wrongdoing involving Juan Carlos tarnished the reputation of Spain’s royal family. The most recent involved investigations into millions of dollars in foreign accounts and prompted the former king to leave Spain for the United Arab Emirates in 2020.

The palace said Monday that the unprecedented disclosure of Felipe's estate was part of a wider push to make the monarchy “worthy of the respect and trust of its citizens.”

The palace said the king's wealth was made up of around 2.3 million euros in savings, current accounts and securities. The rest is in art, antiques and jewelry.

The king does not have any real estate or any financial dealings abroad, a palace official said.

Felipe's wealth stems from his earnings as king and those he received as heir-in-waiting to Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014. The palace said Felipe paid taxes on all of his earnings.

In 2020, Felipe renounced his personal inheritance from his father following the allegations of financial wrongdoings. Spanish and Swiss prosecutors have since shelved their investigations of Juan Carlos' finances.

Juan Carlos, who helped steer Spain back to democracy following the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975, was once Spain's most respected public figures. Scandals of one type or another involving the family began to mount in the later years of his reign.

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Spanish king reveals his wealth for the first time

Since he ascended to the throne in 2014, Spain's King Felipe VI has endeavoured to distance himself from the actions of his father. King Carlos, who reigned for 39 years, was forced to abdicate in favour of his son due to scandals surrounding both his love life and his financial dealings, and currently lives abroad.
EUROPE
HOLAUSA

Princess Leonor made an appearance in Spain with her family

Princess Leonor of Spain returned home for spring break. The 16 year old made an appearance with her family the day before Easter Sunday. Queen Letizia , King Felipe and both of their daughters, Leonor and Infanta Sofia , visited the Reception, Attention and Referral Centres (CREADE) for Ukrainian...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
Person
Francisco Franco
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Spanish#Cabinet#European
The Guardian

‘Femicide nation’: murder of young woman casts spotlight on Mexico’s gender violence crisis

“Don’t take risks – stay with us,” says one of the slogans at the Nueva Castilla motel, a $37.85 (£30) per night roadside inn in the Mexican city of Monterrey. But the horrifying discovery of a dead teenager in the lodge’s water tank has sparked a nationwide outcry and protests in a country facing a spiraling femicide crisis that saw 1,000 women murdered last year because of their gender.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Royals
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Supreme Court weighs policy for migrants to wait in Mexico

When a woman gashed her leg in mountains inhabited by snakes and scorpions, she told Joel Úbeda to take her 5-year-old daughter. Úbeda refused to let the mother die, despite the advice of their smuggler and another migrant in a group of seven, and helped carry her to safety by shining a mirror in sunlight to flag a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter near San Diego.The motorcycle mechanic, who used his house in Nicaragua as collateral for a $6,500 smuggling fee, says the worst day of his life was yet to come.Arrested after the encounter with U.S. agents,...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Peru's Castillo renews unlikely push to redraft the constitution

LIMA, April 22 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Friday that he will seek to ask citizens in October whether they want to rewrite the country's market-friendly constitution, renewing a campaign promise that he had all but abandoned in office. "We will present a bill to Congress ......
POLITICS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy