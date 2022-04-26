ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid, Sixers preaching calm message ahead of Game 6 vs. Raptors

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were once up 3-0 in this Round 1 series with the Toronto Raptors. They had all of the momentum following a ridiculous game-winning triple in Game 3 on the road by Joel Embiid and it looked like the Sixers would win this series easily.

Fast forward to this moment now, Philadelphia has to go back to Toronto for Game 6 on Thursday after dropping two games in a row and the Raptors are now feeling confident they can rally and do the unthinkable of winning this series after falling behind 3-0.

As the Sixers get set to head back North of the Border, Embiid and the Sixers are preaching a calm message ahead of what will be a hostile environment.

Joel Embiid

“We’re good. It’s the same recipe. Don’t turn the ball over, offensive rebounds, we definitely gotta be better defensively, more connected defensively. I feel like there were a few plays where we were not on point and we did not have each other’s back, but we’re fine. There’s a reason we won three games in a row. Offensively, clearly, we haven’t been ourselves and that’s really been the reason why we gave up these last few games so we just gotta be better.”

Tobias Harris

“Just trusting what as worked. We had two bad games that have led to losses, but we have the formula to win and if we just execute and do it, we would’ve been fine, but we didn’t. Now we gotta go back to the drawing board and really these next two days just implement that and be ready to play Game 6 and come out, be aggressive, be mentally in a space to just go out and win a basketball game and really to will one together.

That’s the key. Not getting wrapped up into all the negative of what it is. Yeah, it was a terrible game by us. A terrible outing, just in terms of effort, and that sucks, but at the end of the day, we have to go back and be ready for Game 6. Wipe the slate clear and just be ready to get a W.”

Doc Rivers

“I don’t know if I worry about it. I just know there’s a gear that we haven’t used over the last couple games and going there is going to be a lively atmosphere and I think that’s gonna be great for us in a crazy way. I think we’ll be ready for that.”

James Harden

“Just keep talking about ways to improve in. There’s things that we all see. Things we’re just back here talking about, seeing things we can get better at, things we should make an adjustment on, and in Game 6, go out there and do it.”

Tyrese Maxey

“Keep fighting, honestly. We’ve talked about all these hurdles that I’ve had and we’ve had as a team, I think one thing for us first, we gotta stay together, and myself, just get back in a great mental space and just be aggressive for my team and help us score, help us defend, and just try to bring positive energy. I think that’s one of the biggest things that I can bring for this team is the positive energy of no matter what the score is, no matter how the situation’s going because positive energy brings positive performance. When you feel good, you feel like you’re playing good, you feel like you have a good groove, then good things can happen.”

James Harden's trainer chimes in on his offensive struggles for Sixers

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their first-round series with the Toronto Raptors with Game 6 looming on Thursday in Canada, the focus has been the play of James Harden. The Beard has been a dynamic playmaker, averaging 9.2 assists through the first five games of this series. He has done an excellent job of getting his teammates involved, and he has been terrific running the offense.
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Eagles have multiple first round picks in tonight's draft

Philly makes progress in reducing carbon emissions. Philadelphia has lowered its carbon emissions by 20% since 2006 but still remains a ways away from its goal of reaching net zero. A new report used data from 2019 to compare pre-pandemic greenhouse gas emissions to 2006. The city has reached the milestones it has set for itself but experts say that is not due to any city policies but broader trends.
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Eagles trade for A.J. Brown

A May 2022 ballot question is asking Philadelphia voters if changes should be made to the city's zoning board. Right now, the Zoning Board of Adjustments is a five-member independent commission with Philadelphia's Department of Planning and Development. The question asks if the board should be expanded to seven members who meet a certain set of qualifications.
