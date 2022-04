A Columbia Falls caretaker who planned to steal from his elderly dementia patient was foiled by a surveillance camera, prosecutors say. Douglas Wayne Lukenbill, 69, faces a felony burglary charge in Flathead County District Court after the failed April 23 break-in. His arraignment is set for May 19. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a Dorothy Street home after an individual reported spotting suspicious activity on a surveillance camera feed at the house. According to court documents, the caller saw a person stand outside of the home about 11 p.m. He approached the camera and removed...

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO