Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Frost Advisory issued after cold front drops temperatures

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/26) 01:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After three days of summer-like temperatures and sunny skies, the clouds and cooler temperatures have moved back in.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Allegheny, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties, as well as the ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland. Parts of Ohio and West Virginia also fall under the advisory.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Daily average High: 67°, Low: 45°
Sunrise: 6:26a Sunset: 8:11p

ALERT: None

AWARE: A cool down is on the way.

We had a few sprinkles early this morning, but we are now drying out behind the cold front that brought heavy rain Monday evening.

Highs today will be slightly below normal, only in the mid-50s, and we stay mostly cloudy. It'll be a bit windy this evening, overnight and early Wednesday morning with gusts around 25 mph.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The coldest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs only in the low to mid-40s. In the morning and afternoon, north of I-80 could see a flurry.

There will be plenty of sunshine during the week, but frosty mornings Thursday and Friday.

We warm back up near normal just in time for the weekend with sunshine. A few rain showers are possible Sunday.

