What Time Will ‘365 Days: This Day’ Be on Netflix?

We have a bit of good news for streamers who enjoyed Netflix’s erotic thriller 365 Days. The film often referred to as “the Polish 50 Shades of Grey” is not only getting a sequel, but the new movie is less than 24 hours away from debuting on Netflix!

Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes. 365 Days: This Day once again centers on Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo (Michele Morrone), who are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple’s new beginning faces an array of complications as a mysterious gentleman sets his sights on trying to win Laura’s heart.

365 Days: This Day is the first of two planned 365 Days sequels, which were previously announced in May of 2021. What time will 365 Days: This Day arrive on Netflix? What time does Netflix release new movies? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE 365 DAYS 2 NETFLIX RELEASE DATE?

365 Days: This Day premieres Wednesday, April 27, 2022 on Netflix.

WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW MOVIES?

Netflix releases new content at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

WHAT TIME WILL 365 DAYS 2 BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix is based out of California, so 365 Days: This Day will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) beginning Wednesday, April 27. If the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast) and you don’t see the film, give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy the show!

ARE THERE ANY SHOWS LIKE 365 DAYS ON NETFLIX?

You bet! If you’re a fan of the 365 Days franchise, you might want to stream Dark Desire or Sex/Life.