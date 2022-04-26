Customs And Border Officers Seize Counterfeit Detroit 1936 Stanley Cup Rings

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo facility seized National Hockey League (NHL) Stanley Cup Championship Rings, due to trademark violations.

Earlier this month, a shipment that was selected, was seized after a thorough examination determined the contents to be counterfeit Detroit Red Wings, NHL Stanley Cup Championship rings from 1936.

A total of 10 rings were seized by CBP as they violated Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the Detroit Red Wings trademark. Furthermore, CBP officers determined that the rings had a total Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of approximately $15,000.

Counterfeit NHL 1936 Detroit Red WingsStanley Cup rings seized at the Port ofChamplain, N.Y.

IPR violations pertain to products that infringe upon U.S. trademarks, copyrights, and patents. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues. These violations can threaten the health and safety of American consumers, the economy and national security.

“Our CBP officers take pride in the work they do which includes protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods,” said Champlain Area Port Director Steven Bronson. “Their role is crucial in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation .

The E-Allegation provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

