Don't bet on it; Utah least gambling-addicted state

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
In a study of the most gambling-addicted states in the U.S., Utah came in last place.

WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2022’s Most Gambling-Addicted States in order to bring awareness to the places where gambling addiction is most prevalent.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 20 key metrics. They looked at things from the presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita to the share of adults with gambling disorders.

Even in states where gambling is outlawed, such as Hawaii and Utah, gambling still happens under the table. For example, "recreational" or "social" gamblers might buy a lottery ticket once in a while, go on a rare casino excursion, or wager small amounts on fantasy sports.

Here's where Utah fell in the list:

Gambling Addiction in Utah (1=Most Addicted, 25=Avg.):

  • #42 – Casinos per Capita
  • #44 – Gaming Machines per Capita
  • #46 – Lottery Sales per Capita
  • #34 – Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita
  • #41 – Legality of Sports Gambling

Gambling disorder, as it’s known, affects about 1-3 percent of all U.S. adults – but it may be on the rise due to increased isolated time spent online during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WalletHub's study.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem there are ways to get help. Call the 24-hour National Gambling Problem Helpline: 1-800-522-4700.

Kytn
1d ago

Evidently they didn't check the license plates in the border towns in Idaho or the parking lots in Wendover, Mesquite, or Evanston. Also don't forget the busses that run from Ogden and SLC to Wendover several times daily or St. George to Mesquite. Whoever wrote this article had no research capability. My biggest hope is for the Native Americans with a reservation in Utah to open a casino.

