BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Kingdom Con will come to a close Friday when alleged mastermind Ariel Quiros learns his fate for his part in the massive fraud scheme. Prosecutors say $450 million was raised from out-of-state investors through the EB-5 program. It was supposed to go to economic development projects like AnC Bio and a conference center and hotel in Newport, but they were never built. That’s because $200 million was misspent covering expenses for other projects and Quiros pocketed $50 million for himself.

NEWPORT, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO